Bad news, everyone who thought they were going to marry Idris Elba. Unless your name is Sabrina Dhowre, we’ve got some tough news you’re really not going to like. David Marsden, Managing Director and partner at Sainou Talent Agency London, posted an Instagram video of the moment Idris Elba took himself off the market on Saturday. The proposal took place at a screening of Elba’s directorial debut Yardie. The Rio Cinema theater confirmed the happy moment with a post of their own. They declared, “Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie.” In the video, Dhowre seems as surprised and excited as the audience, which is politely hiding its private grief over never being Mrs. Idris Elba, knowing in their hearts it’s simply not practical for him to marry all of us.