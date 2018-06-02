Kendrick Lamar and SZA Serve Wakandan Royal Opulence in ‘All the Stars’ Video

While T’Challa may rule over Wakanda in Black Panther, he’ll have to scoot over on that throne and make some room for his royal brethren Kendrick Lamar and Queen SZA. They’ve released the video for their soundtrack cut “All the Stars,” a visual marvel that is both Biblical and rich in African history. There are colors, textures, and fabrics for days. There’s Kendrick in a leather jacket leading a pack of black panthers. There’s his crew fashioned as sapeurs, dancing and stunting amid schoolkids in a war zone. There’s Kendrick standing before an army of towering goddesses. And, oh yes, there’s SZA sporting a constellation formed to resemble the African continent in her hair. If you need further evidence that this is already the best video of the year, it was directed by the same people who brought us “HUMBLE.”