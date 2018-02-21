Watch Parkland Students Talk Gun Reform With Jordan Klepper

Latest News from Vulture

1:17 p.m.

Queer Eye Season-Finale Recap: Five-Alarm Firemen

What a great way to end a surprisingly emotional and wonderful season.

12:55 p.m.

Terry Crews on Paying Agency WME: ‘I Still Have to Send a Check to My Molester’

“This is Hollywood, it is insane.”

12:50 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn Bids a Teary Farewell to Her Olympic Career in Emotional Interview

“My body just can’t take another four years.”

12:22 p.m.

Ismail Kadare’s Long Journey Out of Albania

For a long time, he was the only Albanian writer you could get a hold of in English

12:12 p.m.

HTGAWM Actress Karla Souza Says She Was Raped by a Director Early in Her Career

Souza said she was assaulted while filming on location in Mexico.

11:17 a.m.

What Cheryl Strayed Can’t Live Without

“Whenever I’m somewhere and encounter any women wearing Ahnus, they will say, ‘Oh my god, aren’t they amazing?’”

10:56 a.m.

Watch Alina Zagitova’s Record-breaking Olympic Short Program to Black Swan

This Russian showdown has delivered all the theatrics.

10:44 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Tyrannized

Even for reality TV, this is a manipulated farce.

10:00 a.m.

Let’s Take a Moment to Discuss Michael B. Jordan’s Sweaters

Thank you to the Lupita Nyong’o push-up challenge for bringing this to our attention.

9:49 a.m.

Minnie Driver Has a New Dig for Matt Damon, Calls Him a ‘Nice White Male’

She has something new to say about her former boyfriend.

9:30 a.m.

Annihilation Is Flawed, But Unforgettably Mind-Bending

Alex Garland’s searingly personal variation on Jeff VanderMeer’s novel has structure issues, but the ending knocks it out of the park.

9:25 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Crush on Timothée Chalamet, Too

“I’m buttering him up like a pig for slaughter.”

9:05 a.m.

Kimmel Explains Why He Was Smirking So Hard During Fergie’s National Anthem

He just couldn’t help himself.

9:02 a.m.

The Bachelor Winter Games Recap: No Boy

How dare this show make me feel something for Ben Higgins?

1:54 a.m.

Danny Boyle Reportedly Top Pick to Direct Next James Bond Movie

Though it’s not a done deal.

12:49 a.m.

Watch Parkland Students Talk Gun Reform With Jordan Klepper

“Don’t bring a well-researched argument to a gunfight.”

Yesterday at 11:52 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Encourages Florida Teens Calling for Gun Reform

“I think we need to change the voting age: Until we do something about guns, you can’t vote if you’re over 18.”

Yesterday at 10:25 p.m.

Artist Sues Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Using Her Work in Black Panther Video

Lina Iris Viktor claims Lamar and SZA mimicked her paintings in the video for “All the Stars” after she denied them permission.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Kings Falls Into the Relevance Trap

When timeliness subverts timelessness.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Ciao, Bella

This is why the ladies of Beverly Hills don’t get wasted.