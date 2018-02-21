Watch Parkland Students Talk Gun Reform With Jordan Klepper

Carley Novell and Delaney Tarr, two student activists and survivors of last week’s devastating school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, stopped by The Opposition With Jordan Klepper. The teenagers went head to head with the comedian host — who kept up his conservative gun-obsessed, conspiracy-loving persona throughout the interview — meeting his points with arguments calling for stricter firearm regulations, particularly in regards to assault weapons. After Tarr pointed to her research on the issue, Klepper quipped, “Don’t bring a well-researched argument to a gunfight.” He was also not interested in remembering the date for the march they’re involved with, the March for Our Lives, on March 24.