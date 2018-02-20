Reality-TV shows often operate on an incentive basis. Win Top Chef, and you take home $125,000 to pursue your culinary dreams. Triumph in RuPaul’s Drag Race and earn the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” In the upcoming Netflix special The Push, “winning” means you decided not to kill another person — good job! You’re not a murderer! British “psychological illusionist” Derren Brown is out to test the limits of “social compliance” by testing the moral fortitude of an unwitting subject. The show asks, what would happen if a bunch of paid actors you thought were just everyday people were pressuring you into committing and covering up a homicide? To find out how Brown’s guinea pig performed, you’ll have to watch when the special starts streaming on February 27. Hopefully they’ll address how their subject coped with being on the meanest episode of Punk’d ever in some kind of somber epilogue.