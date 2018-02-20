Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

In His First Crime Novel, David Mamet Revives a Vanished Version of His Hometown

The author discusses his latest project, his love of James Cain, and his desire to eat dinner with Pancho Barnes.

10:03 a.m.

Last Men in Aleppo Team Collecting After-party Invites to Beat Travel Ban

The team behind the Oscar-nominated doc want to prove they have a business need to travel to Hollywood for the ceremony and after-parties.

9:31 a.m.

The Great Comet Planning International Productions in Japan, England, and More

The production closed early on Broadway last September.

9:23 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: Meet the Parents

Arie is a beige pashmina come to life.

9:06 a.m.

The Push Trailer: Could You Could Be Manipulated Into Committing Murder?

Imagine the meanest possible episode of Punk’d.

8:57 a.m.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Reclaim Olympics Gold With Sexy Moulin Rouge! Skate

Your favorite couple who aren’t actually a couple (or are they?) have done it again.

8:28 a.m.

The 25 Best Movie Supervillains, Ranked

From various Jokers to Erik Killmonger and everywhere in between.

2:02 a.m.

Paul Rudd Joins Jimmy Fallon for a 5-Minute Olympics Version of The Tonight Show

A little midnight snack after working up an appetite (watching hours of) ice dancing.

12:52 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen Reminds You to Study Your Spouse, As There Will Be a Quiz Later

To be fair, John Legend might not remember the answer to some of these John Legend questions.

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

New Terrence Malick Spinoff Features Real People Confessing to Javier Bardem

Assembled from cut footage, the film features real-life Oklahoma residents confessing to Javier Bardem’s To the Wonder priest character.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: Back to the Drawing Board

Kreizler doesn’t know nearly as much as he thinks he does.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Old Man Jax

Is Jax in the middle of a mid-life crisis?

Yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

My Week With Marilyn Producer Alleges Harvey Weinstein Physically Assaulted Him

David Parfitt claims the former studio head allegedly “pinned him against a Coke machine” and threatened him over a screening of the 2011 drama.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Ridley Scott Says Young Directors Either Need to Get to Work or ‘Stop Moaning’

The filmmaker spoke at a BAFTA retrospective of his career over the weekend.

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Jordan Peele Is Starting His Next Movie Later This Year

“I’m just trying to entertain myself again.”

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Fergie Says She ‘Tried Her Best’ With That Bizarre National Anthem

“This rendition didn’t strike the intended tone.”

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Will Christopher Nolan Direct the Next James Bond Film?

Give this man a well-shaken martini.

Yesterday at 1:54 p.m.

This Is Travis Scott’s First Public Statement About His Daughter, Stormi

Short but sweet.

Yesterday at 12:52 p.m.

Roseanne Barr Also Thought Fergie’s National Anthem Performance Was Terrible

“I think mine was better.”

Yesterday at 11:04 a.m.

Olympic Figure Skater Suffered From ‘Nightmare’ Wardrobe Malfunction Last Night

Gabriella Papadakis remained cool, calm, and collected.