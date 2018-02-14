Love Is Ending; Watch the Trailer for Its Third and Final Season

Happy Valentine’s Day, Love is ending. While I can’t offer any info on the long-term status of romantic attraction itself, I can at least confirm the Netflix show starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust as lovestruck Angelenos will definitely end after its third season. In the trailer for that season, the two continue to muddle through various addictions, compulsions, and fears of commitment, all while trying to see if they can finally make their relationship work. Vanessa Bayer pops up as Gus’s ex, who is definitely not jealous — seriously, so not jealous — can’t you tell? Love’s final season premieres March 9, after which Netflix will only be left with hate, and Altered Carbon.