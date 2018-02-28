Disney has made animated movies with dead parents, evil witches, and creepy monsters — but the internet seems like a whole new level of scary. In Wreck-It Ralph 2, Ralph and Vanellope journey from their humble little arcade into the mass of unhinged human id harnessed for the sake of capital known as the World Wide Web, where they discover eBay, a few princesses, and a horrifying tablet game where you overfeed bunnies. For the sake of the nation’s children, pray that safe browsing is turned on. Wreck-It Ralph 2 premieres November 21.