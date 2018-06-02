We’re Getting a New Liz Meriwether Show, Starring Lake Bell

New Girl creator Liz Meriwether has a new series coming to Fox. Lake Bell will star in Bless This Mess, which has been given a pilot order by the network, about a pair of newlyweds who uproot their New York City lives and move to Nebraska. These big-city fish will surely be out of water. Bless This Mess is the latest development in what’s become an extremely busy pilot season for Meriwether, who is now developing three shows in addition to Daddy Issues, another Fox offering that will be written by and star Erin Foster, as well as Single Parents for ABC.