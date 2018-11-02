Get Out, Call Me by Your Name Among Winners at the 2018 WGA Awards

Photo: Justin Lubin/Universal Studios.

On Sunday night the Writers Guild of America East and the Writers Guild of America West convened on both coasts (at L.A.’s Beverly Hills Hilton and NYC’s Edison Ballroom, respectively) to hand out this year’s best-of screenwriting prizes. Get Out and Call Me by Your Name earned the evening’s top screenplay awards (sorry Logan fans!), while The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took home the WGA’s highest TV-writing honors. You can read the full list of Sunday’s winners below:

Film Awards

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, Written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios

Get Out, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

I, Tonya, Written by Steven Rogers; Neon

Lady Bird, Written by Greta Gerwig; A24

The Shape of Water, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, Screenplay by James Ivory, based on the novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

The Disaster Artist, Screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, based on the book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made, by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24

Logan, Screenplay by Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green, story by James Mangold; Based on characters from the X-Men comic books and theatrical motion pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Molly’s Game, Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, based on the book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment

Mudbound, Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, based on the novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix

Documentary

Betting on Zero, Written by Theodore Braun; Gunpowder & Sky

Jane, Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

No Stone Unturned, Written by Alex Gibney; Abramorama

Oklahoma City, Written by Barak Goodman; American Experience Films

Television Awards

Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Master of None

Silicon Valley

Veep

New Series

American Vandal

The Deuce

GLOW

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

Long-Form Original

American Horror Story: Cult

Feud: Bette and Joan

Flint

Godless

Manhunt: Unabomber

Long-Form Adapted

Big Little Lies

Fargo

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

Short-Form New Media Adapted

“John Hancock,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot

“Chapter 2,” The Walking Dead: Red Machete

“Justicia,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot

“Starboy,” Zac & Mia

Animation

“Brunchsquatch,” Bob’s Burgers

“A Father’s Watch,” The Simpsons

“Ruthie,” BoJack Horseman

“The Serfsons,” The Simpsons

“Time’s Arrow,” BoJack Horseman

Episodic Drama

“The Book of Nora,” The Leftovers

“Chicanery,” Better Call Saul

“The Heart Attack Is the Best Way,” Good Behavior

“Homecoming,” The OA

“Slip,” Better Call Saul

“The Soviet Decision,” The Americans

Episodic Comedy

“The Burglary,” Grace and Frankie

“Intervention,” The Carmichael Show

“Judge,” Veep

“Rosario’s Quinceanera,” Will & Grace

“The Verdict,” Trial & Error

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Conan

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Jim Jefferies Show

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

Nathan for You

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The President Show

Weekend Update Summer Edition

Comedy/Variety Specials

39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

89th Annual Academy Awards

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special

Nathan for You: A Celebration

Daytime Drama

General Hospital

Days of Our Lives