Get Out, Call Me by Your Name Among Winners at the 2018 WGA Awards

On Sunday night The Writers Guild of America, East and the Writers Guild of America, West convened on both coasts (at L.A.’s Beverly Hills Hilton and NYC’s Edison Ballroom, respectively) to hand out this year’s best-of screenwriting prizes. Get Out and Call Me by Your Name earned the evening’s top screenplay awards (sorry Logan fans!), while The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took home the WGA’s highest TV writing honors. You can read the full list of Sunday’s winners below:
Film Awards
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick, Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios
Get Out, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures
I, Tonya, Written by Steven Rogers; Neon
Lady Bird, Written by Greta Gerwig; A24
The Shape of Water, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, Screenplay by James Ivory
Based on the novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics
The Disaster Artist, Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Based on the book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made, by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24
Logan, Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
Story by James Mangold; Based on characters from the X-Men comic books and theatrical motion pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film
Molly’s Game, Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin
Based on the book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment
Mudbound, Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Based on the novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix
Documentary
Betting on Zero, Written by Theodore Braun; Gunpowder & Sky
Jane, Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic
No Stone Unturned, Written by Alex Gibney; Abramorama
Oklahoma City, Written by Barak Goodman; American Experience Films
Television Awards
Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Master of None
Silicon Valley
Veep
New Series
American Vandal
The Deuce
GLOW
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
Long Form Original
American Horror Story: Cult
Feud: Bette and Joan
Flint
Godless
Manhunt: Unabomber
Long Form Adapted
Big Little Lies
Fargo
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
Short Form New Media Adapted
“John Hancock,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
“Chapter 2,” The Walking Dead: Red Machete
“Justicia,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
“Starboy,” Zac & Mia
Animation
“Brunchsquatch,” Bob’s Burgers
“A Father’s Watch,” The Simpsons
“Ruthie,” BoJack Horseman
“The Serfsons,” The Simpsons
“Time’s Arrow,” BoJack Horseman
Episodic Drama
“The Book of Nora,” The Leftovers
“Chicanery,” Better Call Saul
“The Heart Attack Is the Best Way,” Good Behavior
“Homecoming,” The OA
“Slip,” Better Call Saul
“The Soviet Decision,” The Americans
Episodic Comedy
“The Burglary,” Grace and Frankie
“Intervention,” The Carmichael Show
“Judge,” Veep
“Rosario’s Quinceanera,” Will & Grace
“The Verdict,” Trial & Error
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Conan
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Jim Jefferies Show
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
Nathan for You
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The President Show
Weekend Update Summer Edition
Comedy/Variety Specials
39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
89th Annual Academy Awards
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special
Nathan for You: A Celebration
Daytime Drama
General Hospital
Days of Our Lives