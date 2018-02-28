What’s New on Netflix: March 2018

Photo: Universal Pictures

This Month’s Highlights

Available March 1

For the Martin Scorsese fans: Casino

For more than two decades, Scorsese diehards have debated whether his 1995 mobsters-in-Vegas epic is the equal of GoodFellas, or merely an imitation with grislier violence and nicer scenery. What Casino has that GoodFellas doesn’t, apart from the red-hot performance of Sharon Stone, is the larger arc of American corruption as it moved away from mob rule and toward corporations. Whatever your opinion, you may want to fast-forward through Joe Pesci crushing a poor sap’s head in a vice. Available March 1.

Available March 2

If you’re looking for a serious documentary: Flint Town

This original documentary series explores the beleaguered Michigan city of Flint — from its unforgiving poverty to its sky-high murder rate and water crisis — through the eyes of both an overworked police department and a tired-but-determined core of social activists. Even after the highest levels of state government were found to have looked the other way while their own citizens were being poisoned with lead, the public has largely moved on from the very real need at the heart of the city, so hopefully this series will be a wake-up call. Available March 2.

Available March 23

For a fascinating Dutch drama: Layla M.

In this Dutch drama of modern-day extremism, a Muslim girl living in Amsterdam, frustrated and angered by the Islamophobia she faces at school, marries a young radical and moves to Jordan. Once there, this firebrand idealist finds herself drawn ever closer to radicalization. Co-writer and director Mijke de Jong and her gifted, committed lead, Nora El Koussour, deliver more than a didactic cautionary tale; they give Layla’s journey a real purpose and real complications. Netflix picked up streaming rights to this 2016 festival darling, which never got a significant U.S. release. Available March 23.

Full List

TV Shows

Available March 1

• 21 Thunder: Season 1

• Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 18

Available March 2

• B: The Beginning: Season 1 (Netflix original)

• Flint Town: Season 1

• Girls Incarcerated: Season 1

• Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

Available March 4

• The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

Available March 5

• The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1

Available March 6

• Borderliner: Season 1

Available March 8

• Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1

• Jessica Jones: Season 2

Available March 9

• A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1

• Collateral

• Love: Season 3

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

• Nailed It: Season 1

• Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

Available March 13

• Children of the Whales: Season 1

• Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

Available March 15

• The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

• Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

• Tabula Rasa: Season 1

Available March 16

• Edha: Season 1

• On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix original)

• Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 (Netflix original)

• Wild Wild Country: Season 1

Available March 20

• The Standups: Season 2

Available March 23

• Alexa & Katie: Season 1

• Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2

• The Mechanism: Season 1

• Requiem: Season 1

• Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2

• SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1

Available March 30

• A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

• Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2 Part 1

• Rapture: Season 1

• Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1

• Trailer Park Boys: Season 12

• Trump: An American Dream: Season 1

Movies

Available March 1

• 300

• 2307: Winter’s Dream

• Adel Karam: Live From Beirut

• Adventureland

• Algo Muy Gordo

• Alpha and Omega

• Battle Drone

• Beerfest

• The Brothers Grimm

• The Bucket List

• Casino

• Cruel Intentions

• Cruel Intentions 2

• Cruel Intentions 3

• Deathgrip

• The Descent

• The Descent: Part 2

• The Experiment

• The Fifth Estate

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall

• Ghostbusters

• Ghostbusters 2

• The Gift

• Gridiron Gang

• Guess Who

• Hostage

• I Am Number Four

• I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

• Jackass: Number Two

• Land Gold Women

• The Lazarus Project

• Martian Child

• Moon

• People Like Us

• Revolutionary Road

• Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

• True to the Game

• Untraceable

• Up in the Air

• Wet Hot American Summer

• Women at War: 1939-1945

Available March 2

• Les Affamés

• Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja

• Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

Available March 4

• Expedition China

Available March 5

• F the Prom

Available March 6

• Benji

• For the Love of Benji

• Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

Available March 7

• Aftershock

Available March 8

• Ladies First

Available March 9

• The Outsider

Available March 10

• Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Available March 12

• Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

• Troy: The Odyssey

Available March 13

• Ricky Gervais: Humanity

• Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Available March 15

• Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Available March 16

• Benji (2018)

• Take Your Pills

• The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Available March 19

• In Search of Fellini

Available March 20

• 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

Available March 21

• Conor McGregor: Notorious

Available March 23

• Game Over, Man!

• Layla M.

• Roxanne Roxanne

Available March 24

• Red Trees

Available March 27

• Men on a Mission

Available March 28

• The Art of War

• 50 First Dates

• Little Women

• Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Available March 30

• First Match

• Happy Anniversary

• Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural

• The Titan

Available March 31

• Let Me In