Where Is Kyra? Trailer: Michelle Pfeiffer Will Devastate You

When Michelle Pfeiffer gets into a fight onscreen and her voice starts to tremble and break, is there a sound more withering? It looks like there will be plenty of chances to consider that question in Where Is Kyra? The movie premiered at Sundance, and stars Pfeiffer as the titular character, a divorcee with no job and no money who moves in with her ailing mother to try and get her life in order. Director Andrew Dosunmu worked from a script by Darci Picoult, and aimed to distill the terror of economic uncertainty in Pfieffer’s distressed heroine, who goes off the rails when her beloved mother passes and she faces eviction as an isolated, middle-aged woman with no income. Basically, get ready for the reascending Pfeiffer to break your heart over and over again in this drama that feels current enough to be a horror film.