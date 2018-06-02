We all know that sometimes dads have to show their overwhelming pride for their offspring in borderline embarrassing ways. When your dad is Will Smith, and you, 19-year-old Jaden Smith, just reached a major milestone in Spotify streams, however, then Dad has no choice but to go all out. The older Smith posted a video on Instagram that is a shot-for-shot parody of the younger Smith’s music video for “Icon.” Like in his son’s video, Smith is sporting yellow hair and gold chains, though his car and shoes are noticeably less stylish than Jaden’s. “Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden!” Smith wrote. “@c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”