Some things are apparently too sexy for the Winter Olympics, and one of them is ice dancing. Canadian team Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue like to make things “edgy” and full of “sexuality or darkness” in their routines, but they’re reportedly changing one aspect of their program to make it more family-friendly for the Olympics. In that program, which is set to a Moulin Rouge! medley with Virtue in a very 2001 Nicole Kidman look, Moir lifts his partner up for ten seconds, and she straddles his shoulders. You can see it happen about 2:25 into the video above, but fair warning, it’s “so hot-hot-hot that the Canadian Press was leery of moving photos which captured the pose,” according to the Toronto Star. (Really, it’s nearly as scandalous as anything that happens in Moulin Rouge!)

You will not see the hot-hot-hot lift happen at the Olympics, however, as Moir and Virtue have modified their routine to have Virtue spend less time wrapped around Moir’s shoulders. “What it came down to actually was that when we slowed it down and looked on the video, it wasn’t aesthetically that beautiful of a position, so we wanted to change it, make it a little bit better,” Moir told the Star. In other words, get your kicks from watching curling instead.