YouTube Reportedly Resumes Running Ads on Logan Paul’s Channel

YouTuber Logan Paul has reportedly had his ability to earn ad revenue from his videos restored after a 18-day suspension. According to TubeFilter, a spokesperson said the platform engaged in “conversations with Paul and his team” and now feels he better understands YouTube’s Community Guidelines and Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines, though he remains on probation. As such, his channel hasn’t been restored to Google Preferred and will not appear on the site’s Trending tab.

Paul’s channel was temporarily demonetized earlier in February, a move YouTube credited to his recent “pattern of behavior.” In late December, Logan famously posted a video containing footage of a human corpse he discovered while filming in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. After being reprimanded by the platform, Paul would go on to post a video on February 5 in which he fired a Taser at a dead rat. YouTube subsequently suspended his advertising on February 9, pointing to those recent videos they found “not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”