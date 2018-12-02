What if Zac Efron, a pop-culture icon you know and love, got ridiculously grimy? This is the brave question Harmony Korine, director of Spring Breakers, dares to ask in his new film The Beach Bum. In it, he plays a character named “Flicker” alongside Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Jimmy Buffett, and Snoop Dogg. McConaughey is a stoner named “Moondog,” who apparently meets Flicker somewhere in the movie — at some other point, he also rides around on a hoverboard eating lobster, because Harmony Korine has never resisted the urge to be over the top. From the looks of these photos of a costumed Zac Efron, they get very, very high together — maybe go dumpster diving? — and probably commit homicide and never tell anyone about it.
We’re a long way from circus musicals.