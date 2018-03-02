Imagine 2 Chainz standing outside a downtown Manhattan church, tearfully calling his mom, Lady Bird–style: Hi Mom, It’s me Tauheed. It’s the name you gave me. It’s a good one. For his song “Proud,” 2 Chainz — real name, of course, Tauheed Epps — enlists his mom and his grandma to deliver his rhymes. “Yeah, I’m just tryna make my momma proud / I ain’t tryna let my momma down,” the Epps family raps. YG and Migos’s Offset also appear, along with their moms. (Fellow mom fan Drake is probably somewhere in Miami watching this music video in awe.) Anyway, call your mom! She just wants you to be the very best version of yourself!