A Deal Is Reached to Sell The Weinstein Company

Earlier this month, a deal between deep-pocketed investors negotiating to purchase The Weinstein Company nearly cratered several times, putting the company at high risk of declaring bankruptcy. But on Thursday, an investment team led by billionaire Ron Burkle and businesswoman/former Obama administration cabinet member Maria Contreras-Sweet announced it had bought the distressed movie studio for an undisclosed sum, according to a Deadline. Although the TWC board has yet to confirm the sale has been accepted, the transaction would save the company from staving off the need to file chapter 11. The new investors said in a statement:

“Our team is pleased to announce we have taken an important step and have reached an agreement to purchase assets from The Weinstein Company in order to launch a new company, with a new board and a new vision that embodies the principals that we have stood by since we began this process this fall. Those principles have never wavered and have always been to build a movie studio led by a board of directors made up of a majority of independent women, save about 150 jobs, protect the small businesses who are owed money and create a victims’ compensation fund that would supplement existing insurance coverage for those who have been hard. The cornerstone of our plan has been to launch a new company that represents the best practices in corporate governance and transparency.”

The deal for the “female-led company” nearly died twice in the past two weeks after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit against the mini-major studio, alleging The Weinstein Company violated “numerous New York civil rights, human rights and business laws” related to disgraced former studio co-chairman/co-founder Harvey Weinstein’s “unrelenting sexual harassment, intimidation, and discrimination. Schneiderman was also seeking oversight authority on the sale, and even after negotiations restarted, the studio announced it was backing out of the deal to pursue bankruptcy protection and accusing Contreras-Sweet and Burkle’s team of making an “illusory” bid.

But in a marathon dealmaking session at the Attorney General’s New York office Thursday, Schneiderman, the Weinstein Company board of directors (including chairman Bob Weinstein), and the Contreras-Sweet-Burkle team finally appeared to reach a compromise. “This next step represents the best possible pathway to support victims and protect employees,” the investors said.