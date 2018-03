As much as we love to regale you all with SNL witticisms here at Vulture dot com, sometimes the best course of action is, in fact, saying nothing at all. Take this sketch featuring an elderly Bill Hader who takes some Cialis pills for his much younger wife, for instance. Will his erection disturb the game night with her girlfriends at all? Will his premium Jazzy Select 6 scooter take a mind of its own? Will they finish a game of Uno without any sex-related injuries? Who knows!