Academy President Cleared Following Sexual-Harassment Investigation

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an inquiry into a sexual-harassment allegation. The New York Times reports that the Academy’s investigation into a claim that Bailey touched a female co-worker inappropriately ten years ago is without merit. “In a statement released after its regularly scheduled board meeting, the academy said that an internal investigation into allegations levied against John Bailey, who was elected as president of the group in August, had determined that ‘no further action was merited,’” the Times reported.

Bailey denied the allegation, which was leaked to Variety earlier this month. Bailey said the claim was without merit, and would only “tarnish” his career in cinematography. The inquiry into Bailey was the first test for the Oscars’ new code of conduct and investigative procedure established after the Academy voted to oust Harvey Weinstein.