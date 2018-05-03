Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

My Unpopular Opinion: The Oscars Should Always Be Long

Let me explain this to you.

25 mins ago

Arie and Lauren’s 11 Most Sensual Moments on The Bachelor

Has there ever been a Bachelor couple with this much pure, unadulterated passion?

29 mins ago

Why Get Out’s Screenplay Win Makes This the Biggest Oscars Ever for Horror

Jordan Peele brought the genre its first ever Academy Award for Original Screenplay.

3:08 p.m.

Rick Ross Released From Hospital 4 Days After Being Found Unresponsive

He reportedly had been treated for heart and respiratory issues.

2:22 p.m.

Roger Deakins Should Have Won an Oscar Years Ago

After 13 tries, the cinematographer won his first Oscar Sunday night.

2:10 p.m.

You Owe It to Yourself to Watch Divorce Season Two

The second season was a vast improvement over the first.

2:04 p.m.

Single Dad Brad Pitt Wants Tiffany Haddish to Give Him a Call

It’s what we deserve!

1:51 p.m.

This Lonely Island Song Would’ve Been the Funniest Part of the Oscars

The Lonely Island were asked to write a song for the Academy Awards. The result was deemed “financially and logistically impossible.”

1:27 p.m.

Does It Matter If This Year’s Oscars Were the Least-Watched Ever?

ABC doesn’t need to panic about low ratings — yet.

1:16 p.m.

Adam Rippon Didn’t Even Need Ellen’s Help to Meet Shawn Mendes

He really harnessed an opportunity.

12:31 p.m.

Was Jimmy Kimmel’s Jet Ski Bit Funny?

Jimmy Kimmel threw down a gauntlet, in exchange for a Jet Ski. Did it work?

12:14 p.m.

The Oscars’ Most Meaningful Gift: Its Lady Presenter Pairings

The show’s producers finally understood the value of letting women present together, women who — gasp — actually like each other in real life.

11:43 a.m.

Black Mirror to Return for Season 5, Because Phones Haven’t Gotten Less Scary

Time to find new ways to make the future scary.

11:06 a.m.

Keegan-Michael Key Was Jordan Peele’s Biggest Stan on Oscar Night

Everything is fine until they lock eyes.

10:46 a.m.

The Hollywood PR Machine Has Finally Caught Up to #MeToo

That doesn’t mean things have actually changed.

10:39 a.m.

Scarred and Wiser, Andrew W.K. Finds a New Way to Party on You’re Not Alone

Has partying always been a form of self-help?

10:23 a.m.

You Must Love Lana Del Rey’s Cover of Madonna’s ‘You Must Love Me’ From Evita

It’s the role Lana was born to play.

9:34 a.m.

Just Like That, Coco Songwriter Robert Lopez Is the First Ever to Double EGOT

He’s only 43.

9:23 a.m.

Someone Temporarily Stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar

The man has been arrested for felony grand theft.

9:00 a.m.

A Close Look at Lauren B.’s 94 Lines of Dialogue in The Bachelor

“Wow.”