Adrift Trailer: Shailene Woodley Finds Love and a Hurricane

After living as a single mom among fashionable elites in Monterey, Shailene Woodley went sailing with Sam Claflin. In the new movie Adrift, Woodley and Claflin play Tami and Richard, a pair of adventurous, attractive people who hook up and, shortly after, commit to sailing across the open seas together. But once they’re far enough into their journey to be in serious danger should anything go wrong, things go wrong. They are besieged by a Category 5 hurricane that cripples the ship and leaves Richard badly wounded. Tami must then get the boat back in working order herself, and try to miraculously lead them to safety. Based on the book Red Sky in Mourning: The True Story of a Woman’s Courage and Survival at Sea by Tami Oldham Ashcraft — who actually had to survive alone after her partner was lost in the story — Adrift opens in theaters on June 1.

