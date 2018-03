Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Younger Made Up a Book Pitch Good Enough to Get Published in Real Life

Simon & Schuster is publishing Marriage Vacation in June.

4 mins ago

Drake Plays Video Games on Streaming, Finds New Ways to Be Corny

This is how he relaxes between recording sessions.

15 mins ago

‘Flower’ Star Zoey Deutch on Playing ‘the Kind of Role Men Usually Get to Play’

“I have played one-dimensional female characters in male-driven comedies. You’re left floundering trying to create something from nothing.”

9:16 a.m.

Alicia Vikander Was a Child Lip-Sync Star, Which Is Apparently a Thing in Sweden

She won a TV competition by performing a Swedish ballad.

9:00 a.m.

The Case for the (Non-Harassing, Worth the Trouble) Creative Genius

We don’t want more James Levines. But how about more Zaha Hadids?

9:00 a.m.

Roxane Gay’s 10 Favorite Books

Edith Wharton, Samantha Irby, Alice Walker, and more.

1:13 a.m.

Conan Auditions to Be Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson’s Body Double

Conan thinks he has what it takes to transform into an action star: a bald cap.

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

Vince Staples Cancels His GoFundMe Campaign, Donates Money Instead

He created the campaign originally to troll his trolls, promising he would retire early if they donated enough money.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

ACS: Versace’s Darren Criss on Playing a Serial Killer and Passing As White

“I always say one of my favorite things about myself is that I’m half-Filipino but I don’t look like it.”

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Recap: Stock-Market Crash

The very start of a road that will lead right to Versace’s front door.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking Episode 8

Was Andrew Cunanan really molested by his father?

Yesterday at 10:55 p.m.

Fired White House Adviser Anthony Scaramucci Writing a Book About Donald Trump

Coming soon from the Mooch: The Blue Collar President: How Trump is Reinventing the Aspirational Working Class.

Yesterday at 10:51 p.m.

Meek Mill Could Be Released From Jail Sooner Than Anticipated

New details in the case emerged this week.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The X-Files Recap: The Morning After

Mulder and Scully’s discussion of faith is one of the best X-Files scenes in years.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Even Riverdale Star Hart Denton Thinks Chic Cooper Is ‘So, So Creepy’

“There’s so much more going on under the hood that people don’t necessarily know yet.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Two Men and a War Baby

This is a next-level soap-opera twist, even by Riverdale standards.

Yesterday at 8:51 p.m.

SNL Cast Members Are So Excited for Bill Hader to Host They’re Rapping About It

SNL’s Pete Davidson and Chris Redd make Hader very uncomfortable in a new promo song.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Jessica Jones Season Finale Recap: Run Away With Me

“Hero isn’t a bad word, Jessica.”

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Harper Lee Estate Sues Over Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway To Kill a Mockingbird

The estate claims the play deviates too far from Lee’s novel in its depiction of Atticus Finch.

Yesterday at 6:42 p.m.

Key and Peele Are Reuniting for Wendell and Wild

Let me tell you ‘bout my best friend.