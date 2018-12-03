An All-Star Voice Cast Will Lead Apple’s New Animated Series Central Park

Another week of UnREAL, another week where I don’t really know what essential honesty is.

Three episodes in, Good Girls nails a very tricky (and very funny) hour.

10:47 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants To Host The 2019 Oscars… On One Condition

“I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that… As long as I get a pay check.”