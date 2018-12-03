An All-Star Voice Cast Will Lead Apple’s New Animated Series Central Park

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Bob’s Burgers fans rejoice, creator Loren Bouchard has just been given a straight-to-series green light for two seasons of a new animated show called Central Park for Apple. Bouchard will write with fellow Burgers scribe Nora Smith as well as Josh Gad, who will also be voicing a character in the series. With Gad on board, it should not surprise you to learn that Central Park will be a musical show, and it focuses on a family of caretakers who live and work in New York City’s Central Park. The family maintains the grounds and also must protect it — and the world — from perils unknown. In addition to Gad, the voice cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn. At the very least, we can be sure the songs will sound amazing.