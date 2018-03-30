Latest News from Vulture

8:52 p.m.

Amazon Is Reportedly Putting Together A League of Their Own TV Show

The only bracket that matters is which actress is worthy of playing the new Marla Hooch.

7:32 p.m.

Stacey Dash Withdraws From California Congressional Run

The Clueless star had filed to run for a seat in California’s 44th Congressional District.

6:41 p.m.

SZA Takes You Back to Summer Camp in Her New ‘Broken Clocks’ Music Video

Don’t forget to pack your nostalgia!

4:51 p.m.

Cosby Trial Delayed Again, This Time Over Quaaludes

The judge is not happy with lawyers from either side.

3:49 p.m.

In One Scene, The Good Fight Makes an Incisive Commentary on the #MeToo Era

This Sunday’s episode continues the series’ streak of being at the forefront of ongoing political conversations.

3:46 p.m.

The Weeknd’s ‘Wasted Times’ Does Drake Better Than Drake Can

How long until the Weeknd replaces Drake entirely?

3:28 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: April 2018

The Handmaid’s Tale season two is almost here.

2:57 p.m.

Was Donald Glover’s Deadpool Show Doomed by a Taylor Swift Episode?

“It was HILARIOUS.”

2:53 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves’s Golden Hour Is 2018’s Country Album to Beat

Her third album makes any objections about her style and image now seem embarrassing.

2:00 p.m.

ABC Renews Roseanne for 11th Season

After its massive premiere, the Roseanne revival is here to stay.

1:34 p.m.

The Wild Wild Country Directors Still Wonder Who Is Right and Wrong Too

Plus, how they got all their footage, and what was left out.

12:53 p.m.

ABC Held a Meeting After Trump’s Election That Lead to Reviving Roseanne

Network executives worried they “had not been thinking nearly enough about economic diversity.”

12:44 p.m.

Love After Love Is a Revelatory Moment for Andie MacDowell

Russell Harbaugh’s debut is swimming with hate, but MacDowell takes out the sting.

12:41 p.m.

Iggy Azalea’s Management Staged an Intervention Because of Her Twitter Beefs

She spent time at a facility in Arizona.

12:26 p.m.

Coffee With Edie Falco, Buddhist Mom of the West Village

On her early years in New York, why Louis C.K. deserves another chance, and why this is “the last dying gasp of rich white men.”

12:00 p.m.

What Is Going on With Chris Evans’s Mustache?

What’s good this week: Cardi B’s new song, obviously; the Weeknd’s new album, definitely; Chris Evans’s new facial hair, maybe?

11:35 a.m.

You Know You Want to Watch Lesley Manville Smear Daniel-Day Lewis With Jam

From a Phantom Thread deleted scene.

11:14 a.m.

Gemini Is a Glossy, Atmospheric L.A. Neo-Noir

Aaron Katz’s moody murder mystery has equal parts substance and style, but can’t quite stick the landing.

11:03 a.m.

Everything We Know About the Weeknd and Selena Gomez From His New Album

He almost gave her a kidney!

10:51 a.m.

You Wish Your Friends Left Instagram Comments As Nice As the Queer Eye Cast’s

“She is leaning into her strength and her light” ought to be embroidered onto a pillow.