Amy Poehler Is Directing Wine Country And It Stars All Her Cool Friends

Netflix is already billing Amy Poehler’s directorial debut as “Your new favorite movie,” and there’s a good chance the company is right. Wine Country will star Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, and Emily Spivey, with Tina Fey listed as appearing in a “featured” role, according to Variety. Poehler will direct a script from Spivey and Liz Cackowski, who are also fellow SNL alums, and the story will follow a group of girl friends headed to a Napa, California vacation for a fiftieth birthday celebration. If the video Netflix posted to Twitter is any kind of teaser for what’s to come, let’s hope we can look forward to a grand karaoke set piece somewhere in the middle of this trip to Wine Country.