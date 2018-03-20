Latest News from Vulture

7:41 p.m.

Beyoncé And Jay Z Have Gone On The Run To Film A Video In Jamaica

They’re riding motorbikes through the streets.

6:53 p.m.

Amy Poehler Is Directing Wine Country And It Stars All Her Cool Friends

With Maya Rudolph and Tiny Fey and Rachel Dratch, and Ana Gasteyer and more.

5:13 p.m.

Fifth Harmony’s Successor Should Be Little Mix

If Fifth Harmony has moved on, it’s time to let Little Mix move in.

4:52 p.m.

Analyzing the Crazy, Complicated Credits of Avengers: Infinity War

How 27 different stars figured out their unusual placement in the billing block.

4:44 p.m.

The 25 Most Essential Roseanne Episodes

Ahead of ABC’s Roseanne revival, reacquaint yourself with the Conner family.

4:30 p.m.

You Crazy Kids Literally Bought All of John Oliver’s Gay Rabbit Children’s Books

Another printing will be coming soon.

3:26 p.m.

The Tag Trailer Is a Perfect World Where Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress Hang Out

Just a bunch of best friends playing the same game for 30 years.

3:05 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Explains What’s Really Under Those Cloaks

“Granny panties, don’t knock ‘em! They’re pretty comfortable.”

2:49 p.m.

Which Musical Should Madeline Produce in Big Little Lies Season Two?

Legally Blonde would be a pretty great choice.

2:35 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon Is Running for Office, But Some Can Only See Miranda Hobbes

Many were immediately dismissive of the actor-activist’s candidacy.

1:00 p.m.

Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano Will Star in Sam Shepard’s True West on Broadway

It’ll be the first Broadway production of a Sam Shepard play since his death in 2017.

12:46 p.m.

Love, Simon Is A Sweet, Toothless, and Utterly Unstoppable Love Story

Like the chorus of a latter-day Taylor Swift song, it will lift you up, goddammit, and good luck trying to stop it.

12:24 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon Gets Delayed by Subway on Her Way to Try to Fix the Subway

The irony.

11:49 a.m.

How Quickly Does This Mr. Rogers Doc Trailer Make You Weep Happy-Sad Tears?

See it in theaters June 8.

11:08 a.m.

The Crown’s Producers Apologize to Claire Foy and Matt Smith for Pay Gap ‘Storm’

“The actors are not aware of who gets what.”

10:11 a.m.

Here’s What Made Bill Hader Break While Doing Stefon on SNL This Weekend

Beef is involved.

9:59 a.m.

Ellen DeGeneres Demands to Know Whether Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue Are a Couple

They insist they are not.

9:58 a.m.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Jessica Jones’s Jeans

Costume designer Liz Vastola walks us through Jessica’s looks in season two.

9:22 a.m.

Madeline and Renata Have Returned to Big Little Lies’ Favorite Coffee Shop

Let the scheming begin.

8:42 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Mrazzle Dazzle

Advice for all Idol auditioners: Be raunchy and cocky and righteous and risky!