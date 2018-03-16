Queen Angela Bassett Makes Royal Decree on Black Panther Thirst

When Angela Bassett appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Shady Black Panther crashed the party. The cartoon kitten had a few naughty questions for Queen Bassett. Who would be a sex kitten in the bedroom: Wakanda’s wholesome king Chadwick Boseman, or Michael B. “Hey, Auntie” Jordan? MBJ, obviously! (Even with that Rolling Stone cover, we’re still getting earnest-cousin-in-Dockers vibes.)

But in a third-act twist, Bassett seems to suggest that Daniel Kaluuya might be the once and future bae. Tasked with playing “Shag Marry Kill” with co-stars Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown, or Forest Whitaker, Bassett’s answer comes quick. “I’d shag Daniel,” she says immediately. “Because he’s wild. He’s so crazy. It’s gotta be fun.” Rawr.

