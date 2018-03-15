Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Ava DuVernay Reportedly Directing The New Gods for DC and Warner Bros.

Bam!

29 mins ago

Is This How Amazon Rates Its TV Shows?

A new report from Reuters suggests that the “first stream” matters a lot.

5:45 p.m.

Behind the All-Female Review Site Ready to Take on Rotten Tomatoes

Actress and director Miranda Bailey has issues with RT’s male bias and binary review system. So she’s starting her own.

5:26 p.m.

Are You Smart Enough to Solve the Only Puzzle in Tomb Raider?

Can you figure out “the color of life” before you plummet to your death?

5:01 p.m.

The New Astor Place Rhino Sculpture Is a Kitschy Monstrosity

It helps proves my theory that 95 percent of public sculpture is crap.

4:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby to Face Five Accusers in Court

The comedian also loses an appeal against model Janice Dickinson.

4:35 p.m.

What Jessica Jones Understands About Female Rage

The second season is a messy yet fascinating story of women, anger, and trauma.

4:19 p.m.

Luke Cage Just Cast Its New Villain for Season Two

She’s coming all the way downtown to raise hell.

3:48 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Book Club: Justice for Aunt Beast!

Vulture is ready to discuss Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, the missing Dr. Alex Murry, and Meg’s earnest journey to self-acceptance.

3:16 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez Was Asked by a Director to ‘Show Her Boobs’

“When I did speak up, I was terrified.”

3:03 p.m.

10 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Spring

New works from Roxane Gay, David Sedaris, Rachel Kushner, Curtis Sittenfeld, and more.

2:42 p.m.

Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events

When video games take inspiration from the news, do they have an obligation to treat those issues delicately?

1:16 p.m.

Starz Knows You Love Those Tudors, So It’s Making a Catherine of Aragon Series

Based on Philippa Gregory’s novels.

1:04 p.m.

Terry Crews Says Expendables Co-stars Have Been Silent Amid Assault Allegation

Crews said a producer tried to pressure him into dropping his assault allegations against WME agent Adam Venit.

12:17 p.m.

Rihanna Responds to Snapchat Ad That Asked Users If They Want to ‘Slap Rihanna’

“I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!”

12:15 p.m.

Blackmail From Cocaine Dealer Led to Former ESPN Chief’s Surprising Resignation

John Skipper resigned in December to deal with a longtime “substance addiction.”

12:00 p.m.

Listen to the Frozen Musical’s New Solo for Princess Anna, ‘True Love’

Patti Murin performs with co-songwriter Robert Lopez in an exclusive music video.

11:47 a.m.

Manhattan DA Says Authorities Are Still Building Case Against Weinstein

Authorities are working to collar Weinstein over allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010.

11:39 a.m.

Kathie Lee Gifford Still Talks With Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby

“God knows their hearts and there’s hope for them.”

11:23 a.m.

Why Most Big Artists Don’t Release Albums Early in the Year Anymore

As more artists chase Grammy eligibility, the beginning of the calendar year has dried up for big album releases.