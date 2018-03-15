Luke Cage Just Cast Its New Villain for Season Two

Months after alleging Harvey Weinstein raped her in her apartment in the early stage of her career, Annabella Sciorra is ready to embark on a return to television. Per Variety, Sciorra — who you may remember from her memorable stint as Gloria Trillo on The Sopranos — will be kicking ass all over the place as Luke Cage’s primary antagonist in season two. Playing a very Italian Rosalie Carbone, her character is described as a “dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem.” It seems Netflix has taken a liking to Sciorra, as the actress will appear in a supporting capacity in GLOW’s upcoming season as well. Leave the gun, take the cannoli, and make sure to tune in when Luke Cage’s new season premieres on June 22.