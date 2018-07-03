Archie is going international. Per Variety, Archie Comics and Graphic India are developing a Bollywood-style live-action film based on the comic series, which will reimagine the “classic characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, Moose and Jughead with an Indian cast and will feature all the elements of the comic book series.” Think of it as Riverdale, but now in India, and with presumably fewer scenes where characters simultaneously perform karaoke versions of “Mad World” while doing a strip tease (though, you never know).