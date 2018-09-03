Photo: FX

Before Donald Glover hopped on the fast track to EGOT, he made an album under his rap alter ego Childish Gambino called Because the Internet. It was a multimedia project that magnified our fraught relationship with life online — its cover was a GIF — but in the years since, Glover has largely divorced himself from the internet. Of course, he’s still lurking: “I try and find subcultures. I try and find communities. I talk to people as a regular person. It’s the only place you can be anonymous,” he recently told Esquire.

Internet culture remains woven into the fabric of his hit show Atlanta, specifically anything that makes Black Twitter tick. Be it a send-up of the social-media star, Rachel Dolezal, or a Chris Brown parody so subtle that it took months for star Lakeith Stanfield to notice, what’s happening online often happens on the show. The Atlanta writers room slips in inside jokes that wink at viral moments and pop culture so seamlessly, they’re even easier to miss in the second season. Here’s an episodic guide to all the references, updated weekly.

Episode 1, “Alligator Man”

Florida Man

Atlanta gets a lot of its laughs from hood tales and urban legends, so it makes sense that we hear about “Florida Man” first from Darius (Stanfield). He’s eerily described as being “responsible for a large percentage of abnormal incidences that occur in Florida,” and as “an alt-right Johnny Appleseed” whose identity remains unknown, but who works with the government to “prevent black people from coming to and/or registering to vote in Florida.” Earn (Glover) doesn’t buy it, but his Uncle Willy (Katt Williams) verifies Darius’s account. (Naturally, neither man explains how or why they know it’s true.) In real life, “Florida Man” is a meme that’s ripped from newspaper headlines, which often use the moniker to explain the unexplained shit that seems to happen only in Florida. The meme has spawned a Twitter account, a subreddit, a Wikipedia page, and even website that’s dedicated to Florida Man’s exploits.

Azealia Banks

When we finally meet Earn’s uncle and learn he keeps an actual alligator in his house, Darius makes a joke: “This nigga got a full-grown Caiman in here surrounded by chicken carcasses. It’s like an Azealia Banks Snapchat.” Two years ago, Banks caught heat when she shared video of herself clearing up blood splatter in her apartment … from sacrificing chickens. (She practices witchcraft.)

Spotify and Apple Music

It wouldn’t be a show about a rapper without a few cracks about the streaming industry. Both Paper Boi and Earn pay a visit to a fake streaming company — no name is ever stated by anyone who works there, because all tech start-ups look and feel the same from the inside, but it appears to be called Fresh from what we can discern from Paper Boi’s spiel for a rap playlist. There are a lot of workers but not a whole lot of work getting done, unless playing ping-pong fits the job description. They just want to show Paper Boi “how we can grow your reach through our platform,” despite the fact that they can’t even figure out how to play a CD on their bougie sound system. It’s a clear jab at the Spotifys and Apple Musics of the business, as well as the façade of streaming overall.

21 Savage

At this streaming company, Earn and Paper Boi meet a white dude named Peter Savage, who also has some vague job title related to “outreach.” “But everyone here calls me 35 Savage because … I’m 35,” he tells them. “Soon to be 36 Savage,” someone chimes in. His terrible nickname nods to the rapper 21 Savage, because everyone who works at a tech company is required to make dad jokes.

Bobby Shmurda

On their little streaming field trip, Earn and Paper Boi observe from the distance something odd: a boardroom full of (mostly white) people watching a young black rapper dance on a table. He’s giving away free entertainment, while they’re standing there cheering, silently brainstorming ways to profit off of his every move. It’s a callback to that time in 2014 when rapper Bobby Shmurda took a meeting at Epic Records and performed on a conference room table for L.A. Reid. Epic signed Shmurda that day for millions, then neglected to pay a dime in bail when he got locked up. Other rappers have since repeated the stunt.

Get Out

You know the scene.

BoJack Horseman

On their way to rob a mall, Alfred’s new housemate Tracy chats away with Earn. We cut into the conversation, so there’s no context. Tracy muses, “I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s a funny show. But the way they dive into depression, and especially after what he did to her daughter, I was like, ‘Can I even feel bad for this horse anymore?’” Yes, that is a casual BoJack Horseman reference — and no, it wasn’t in the script. “That was really random and definitely not on the page,” Khris Davis, who plays Tracy, tells Vulture. “Donald was like, ‘Hey, we should do this thing where we’re walking up and saying something really, really random. It needed to be an odd thing for Tracy to be talking about. We sat around thinking and then Donald said, ‘BoJack Horseman, fuck it.’” Tracy (and Donald), you have good taste.

YouTube’s acoustic rap covers

White girls love acoustic rap covers, Darius tells a horrified Alfred, who’s just been sent one inspired by his own hit song. And that white girl just so happens to be an actual YouTube cover artist: Singer and actress Bryce Hitchcock has been posting her covers for years, though she’s never done a single rap cover. (Maroon 5 and Sam Smith are more her lane.) Atlanta writer Jamal Olori tells Vulture that the cover was meant to parody every other cringe-y cover of a rap song done by a white person, but especially Niykee Heaton’s viral 2012 cover of Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa.”

Chance the Rapper

This season, Alfred meets another up-and-coming rapper named Clark County, who’s the type of dude to wear overalls with one suspender hanging. Alfred hates him, obviously, but much of that hate stems from envy over his commercial success, like the commercial Clark County books for Yoo-hoo. “Saw your baby mama like yoo-hoo, then I sent her home like yoo-hoo,” he raps in the ad. Clark is goofy, irritatingly wholesome (or at least that’s his image), and getting tons of money. Sounds a lot like Chance the Rapper! You’ll remember Chance made a similarly silly commercial for Kit-Kat, which ends with Chance saying “that’s a good song” about his own jingle. (Earn says the same about Clark’s song.) You’ll also remember that Donald Glover and Chance are very good friends, and this is what famous friends do: sneak in a good-natured roast at the other’s expense on national television.