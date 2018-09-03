An Authorized Documentary Of Whitney Houston Is Coming This Summer

Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Oscar-winning documentarian and filmmaker Kevin Macdonald (One Day In September, The Last King of Scotland), will deliver a new documentary about Whitney Houston this summer. Whitney has the blessing of Houston’s estate and will feature unseen footage of home movies and live performances, along with previously unreleased versions of some of her songs. “I approached Whitney’s life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully?,” said Macdonald in the announcement. “I was lucky enough to have the support of Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest. They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault’ while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went.” You don’t have enough tears to make it through this documentary, which premieres July 6, in one sitting.