12 mins ago

America’s Next Top Model Recap: My Body, My Self

Don’t sleep on Shanice, or Sha-Nasty, or Sha-Nice.

9:08 p.m.

Riley Keough Wants To Be On Riverdale, So What Are You Waiting For, CW?

Surely Cheryl needs a moody, mysterious cousin, or an estranged aunt.

9:08 p.m.

Gary Oldman’s Son Defends His Father Against His Mother’s Abuse Allegations

“In the case of my father, there is only innocence.”

9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Callie Adams Foster, Attorney at Law?

Wait, am I a Callie fan now?

6:53 p.m.

Angry Bachelor Fans Paid For 16 Anti-Arie Billboards In Two States

Look for signs that say “Arie… Not okay. Just leave.” in Minnesota and Southern California.

5:42 p.m.

Life Sentence Is Too Whimsical for Its Own Good

The new CW dramedy starring Lucy Hale follows a woman whose terminal cancer is suddenly cured.

5:01 p.m.

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Pleads Guilty to Fraud

He could be sentenced to 40 years.

4:50 p.m.

The Weinstein Company Sale Fell Through Again (Again)

Due to “disappointing information.”

4:06 p.m.

No One Wanted to Watch Ryan Seacrest Get Ignored on the E! Red Carpet

Viewership for Live With Kelly and Ryan remains high, however.

4:00 p.m.

Donald Sutherland on His Famous Don’t Look Now Sex Scene

“We were in a room by ourselves. I don’t know about Julie [Christie], but I’m never naked in front of somebody! I was shy.”

3:24 p.m.

The Best Shows on Netflix to Use As Background Noise

From Altered Carbon to Grace and Frankie, what to watch while you’re cooking, cleaning, and napping.

2:53 p.m.

Is Eliza the Most Thankless Part in Hamilton?

Today’s Olivier nominations continued a trend.

2:31 p.m.

Of Course Fyre Festival Spent an Exorbitant Amount on a Yacht for Blink-182

And other nonsense.

2:05 p.m.

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like Is a Joyous Celebration of a TV Legend

Like Fred Rogers himself, this PBS special speaks to the deepest part of us.

1:46 p.m.

Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Coming for Paddington’s Throne

Winnie the Pooh has ditched the Hundred Acre Woods.

1:34 p.m.

How a Veteran R&B Singer Scored the Biggest Hit of His Career

Tank’s “When We” is doing big numbers, and even he’s surprised.

1:16 p.m.

A Tribute to Lady Bird, Which Won No Oscars, But Was Still Hella Tight

We need more movies that show girlhood and home life as something dramatic and exquisite.

1:01 p.m.

Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles’s Daughter Killed in Brooklyn Car Crash

Miles’s daughter was one of two children killed in the crash.

12:13 p.m.

How Oprah, Reese, and Mindy Overcame Their Own Insecurities

The stars of A Wrinkle in Time get real with Vulture.

12:01 p.m.

Colbert Had to Switch His Monologue to Respond to Yesterday’s Bonkers News Cycle

Sam Nunberg’s media blitz trumped the monologue Colbert had planned.