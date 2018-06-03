The Bachelor Finale Pissed Off Some Former Bachelor Stars, Too

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

It’s hard to pick the most cynical moment from last night’s cavalcade of horror on The Bachelor. But I think the winner may be the moment Chris Harrison cut to commercial break in the middle of an excruciating split-screen breakup with the words, “to say this is trending and blowing up social media right now is a gross understatement.”

Gross, indeed! Because if you then went to look on social media, former participants in what is usually a romantic fairy tale were sharing their thoughts on the raw split-screen footage of Arie breaking up with his fiancée, Becca.

Here’s former Bachelor Sean Lowe, one of the franchise’s actual success stories, reacting to the presentation of the breakup:

I don’t like this one bit. Shouldn’t have filmed. #thebachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 6, 2018

Not only is this unfair to Becca, it makes Arie look bad. But hey, it’s never been done before! #TheBachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 6, 2018

Catherine Lowe’s reaction was less verbal:

😟😟😟😫😩😣🤯😳 A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Mar 5, 2018 at 7:37pm PST

From Kaitlyn Bristowe, another one of the show’s former leads:

This is just awful..... why are they filming this https://t.co/1w6O8Rzqz6 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 6, 2018

And another former Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, who wonders how they even convinced Becca to agree to this footage in the first place:

They don't FILM happy couple weekends... WHAT ARE THEY TELLING BECCA!? — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) March 6, 2018

… before ending up on the same page as everyone else:

STOP.FILMING.HER. — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) March 6, 2018

There’s also former Bachelor Ben Higgins …

How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation....but im still watching #TheBachelor — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 6, 2018

… and former Bachelorette Trista Sutter …

I get it. It’s a TV show. But why must you make the soon-to-be-broken-hearted vocalize just how in love they are full well knowing just how much those very words are going to slap them in the face @BachelorABC? 👎🏼👎🏼 #itsnotnatural #itsnotcool — Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) March 6, 2018

… and former finalist Jade Tolbert.

To be ambushed on a happy couple's weekend is both nauseating and violating. Cameras did not need to be there. She showed him so much grace. — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 6, 2018

But surely there must’ve been some dissenting opinion among the Bachelor Nation elite? Thanks go to universally recognized asshole, former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis, for offering some much-needed perspective from Arie’s side of things: