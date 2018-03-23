As time goes on, Jennifer Garner’s inner band geek only becomes more and more powerful, so much so that she decided to tell a “this one time at band camp” story on The Late Late Show. Talking with James Corden, she revealed that one of her trumpet-playing friends at band camp in West Virginia took the idea of a “blow job” too literally, and sent a guy home after using way too much force. Except Garner, darling that she is, can only manage to say “b to the j,” which is apparently still shocking enough to be bleeped on TV, and shock her poor couch partner Freddie Highmore.