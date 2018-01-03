After winning a Tony for Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt is continuing to book roles that will (probably, definitely) involve crying. Variety reports that Platt will star in the film Love & Oatmeal, about “a twenty-something aspiring writer who, in the wake of his father’s sudden death, sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he is forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister.” Steve Waverly is writing the script while Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray, that movie with military Kristen Stewart) is directing. Platt’s also set to star in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, which might involve singing, while this film seems like it’ll primarily just involve emotions.