Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

We’re Close to Having Mackenzie in the New Terminator Reboot

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger would return for the James Cameron production.

14 mins ago

After 20 Years, Julia Roberts Will Finally Date Dermot Mulroney in Homecoming

Just a quick two decades after My Best Friend’s Wedding.

15 mins ago

Jessica Jones Recap: In Over Your Head

Who is this mystery woman?

25 mins ago

David Chase Is Developing Sopranos Prequel Movie, The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark is expected to include characters from the original show.

12:55 p.m.

Jessica Jones Is Darker, Edgier, and More Difficult in Season Two

It gets much closer to realistic trauma than other superhero stories.

12:39 p.m.

Was Michael Jackson a Plagiarist?

“Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs,” says Quincy Jones.

12:26 p.m.

Demi Lovato Says ‘Bitch’ Celebrity Caused Her to Go to AA Meeting After Met Gala

But who was it?

12:02 p.m.

This Is the Scariest Part of Netflix’s Veronica

Open wide!

11:31 a.m.

Michelle Visage Is Tough Because She Loves You

Drag Race’s harshest judge on appropriation, trans politics, and her favorite lip syncs.

11:17 a.m.

Jessica Jones Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg on #MeToo and Hiring Women Directors

“There are so many talented, qualified women. It’s not like we’re having to search very hard.”

11:10 a.m.

Bernadette Peters Decides Smash Rates Exactly 8 and 3/4ths Out of 10

Peters answered the important questions on Watch What Happens Live.

10:58 a.m.

Jon Favreau is Getting His Own Live-Action Star Wars Series

It will premiere on Disney’s forthcoming streaming platform.

10:20 a.m.

Vince Staples Hatched the Most Genius Plan to Troll His Trolls, and It’s Working

For $2 million, you can pay to make him go away. But also get new music.

10:01 a.m.

5 Late-Night Hosts Told the Same Trump Joke Last Night

When presented with the news that Trump failed to sign the NDA with Stormy Daniels.

9:30 a.m.

Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon Meet Their Heroes: Each Other

Reese is a big fan of Adam’s tweets.

9:00 a.m.

David Oyelowo Is a Hilarious Revelation in the Pulpy Crime Lark Gringo

It’s a surprising high point in Oyelowo’s already distinguished career, and a not-at-all shabby debut for director Nash Edgerton.

9:00 a.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: Get Your Freak On

Dear Netflix execs: You can make these episodes shorter if you want to!

8:00 a.m.

The Man Who Brought You Veep Is Turning His Satirical Gaze to Moscow

Trust Armando Iannucci, who makes profanity into poetry, to find the hidden hilarity in murderous political upheaval.

4:00 a.m.

Jessica Jones Season Premiere Recap: I See You’ve Met Jessica

Marvel’s superstrong, wisecracking detective is finally back.

12:54 a.m.

Minnesota Politician Drafts Bill to Ban Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. From State

“It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr.”