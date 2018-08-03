“Don’t forget me.” That’s what Karen Cartwright and then Ivy Lynn, dressed as Marilyn Monroe in the fake musical Bombshell from the dearly departed NBC show Smash, once implored audiences. Luckily, Bernadette Peters has not. On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen passed on a question to Broadway’s latest Dolly Gallagher Levi from a fan: How would she rate Smash? Well, apparently Bernadette gives it “like an eight-and-three-quarters” out of ten. Peters also remembers that Smash was on for two seasons, but does not bring up the fact that that she appeared in six episodes of the series. We’ll never forget you, Leigh Conroy, no matter how much you’d like to put your involvement in that prednisone plotline behind you!