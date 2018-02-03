Latest News from Vulture

12:19 p.m.

Give Jennifer Lawrence’s Bangs an Oscar for Their Red Sparrow Performance

These bangs fully commit to a performance of silent, important acting.

12:13 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms That He Will Address Time’s Up and #MeToo at the Oscars

An earlier interview from ABC seemed to suggest that he wouldn’t.

11:51 a.m.

Why Are Academy Voters So Pissed Off About Netflix’s Oscars Prospects?

“We are the Motion Picture Academy. We’re not the Television Academy. What do we stand for?”

11:50 a.m.

Did You Know This Bachelor Finale Will Be Like ‘Nothing You’ve Seen Before’?

You’ve definitely seen it before.

11:44 a.m.

Lucy Dacus Is Writing Her Own History

Her new album, Historian, is the work of a hopeful person highly attuned to a weary world.

11:40 a.m.

Mute Is Meh, But Gets Points for Being Extremely Random

Duncan Jones’s latest feels like its plot has been laid out in a Mad Lib.

11:24 a.m.

How Annihilation Nails the Complex Reality of Depression

No film in recent memory captures the truth of self-destruction and depression quite like it.

11:10 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 Just Delivered the Face Crack of the Century

It’s the most shocking elimination in Drag Race herstory.

10:57 a.m.

Oh My God, Viola Davis Is Going to Play Lupita Nyong’o’s Mom

The Woman King tells the story of the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries.

10:50 a.m.

Who Won Awards Season?

Ranking 33 Oscar contenders on their trophy hauls, viral videos, style, fans, and more.

10:17 a.m.

Beyoncé Puts Us All on Notice (But Mostly Tiffany Haddish and Drake) in New Song

“If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure.”

10:01 a.m.

Vulture’s Final Oscar Predictions: What Will Win?

We want to help you win your office pool.

10:00 a.m.

Join Us in the Fifth Dimension for Our A Wrinkle in Time Book Club

Let’s go on a journey.

9:49 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: What’s in a Name?

Say hello to little Neil Michael Wolowitz.

9:31 a.m.

Book Club Trailer: All Your Cool Moms Are Reading Fifty Shades Now

Christian Grey, Diane and Jane will see you now.

9:11 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Introducing Pope and Keating

Neither Scandal nor HTGAWM has been this fun in a really long time.

9:04 a.m.

Trump Lashes Out at Alec Baldwin After Baldwin Called Playing Him on SNL ‘Agony’

“Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

8:14 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: The People’s Court

Can Kerry Washington be on this show every week?

8:00 a.m.

Every Single Button-Down Patterned Shirt on Queer Eye

Tan France has an obsession.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: The New Girl in Town

Welcome to Shondaland, Andy Herrera!