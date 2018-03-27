Hang ten for this casting news, folks! Per Deadline, Douglas Smith has been added as a recurring cast member for season two of Big Little Lies, where he will be playing a newbie named Corey Brockfield who’s an “off-beat surfer, aspiring marine biologist, and Jane’s co-worker.” You may remember Smith as a young man with polygamist tendencies on HBO’s Big Love, or most recently as a detective sergeant on TNT’s The Alienist. Now he’s joining a formidable cast for the show’s second season, which already includes the addition of Meryl Streep as Perry’s grieving mother. No word yet on who will be taking the reins as Celeste’s nanny or the mayor of Monterey, though.