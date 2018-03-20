By season two of Big Little Lies, Madeline and Renata appear to have reached a détente, though who knows how long it will last. Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of herself and Laura Dern back on the set of the HBO series yesterday, in which Madeline and Renata look as ready as ever to scheme about … how to hide a murder? Which elementary-school parents to bully? Which musical to stage at the community theater next year? Anyway, their legs are crossed and their glares are intense, so you know something’s afoot.