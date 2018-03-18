All of these bleach-blonde dopes are either drunk on their Sonoma rich California sparkling rosé, or they’re going through the five stages of grief after losing their beloved maid, Rosa. Or, of course, it could just be the traffic making them all antsy, but it’s more likely that the soapy tensions between Stuart and Devon (Bill Hader and Fred Armisen!) are reaching an all-time high. Is Devon’s wife really cheating on him at the aquarium in Fresno? And did Stuart really father a love child with Rosa all those years ago? Just kiss already!