24 mins ago

UnREAL Recap: Oh No!

Another week of UnREAL, another week where I don’t really know what essential honesty is.

28 mins ago

Good Girls Recap: Fake Cash, Real Pearls

Three episodes in, Good Girls nails a very tricky (and very funny) hour.

10:47 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants To Host The 2019 Oscars… On One Condition

“I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that… As long as I get a pay check.”

10:13 p.m.

Bill Hader Got Kicked Out of Kate McKinnon’s SNL Audition for Laughing Too Hard

Probably that Ellen impression got him. It’s pretty good.

10:08 p.m.

Theater Review: Why I Can’t Accept Admissions

The audience is manipulated toward cringe-inducing reactions.

10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Billie’s Idol

Wait, did Vanderpump Rules just give the world a really good lesson about consent?

9:55 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: A Death in the Family

This isn’t a show where happiness ever lasts long.

9:07 p.m.

The Room’s Tommy Wiseau Auditions for All the Different Jokers

Why? So serious?

8:42 p.m.

Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon Little Fires Everywhere Series Goes To Hulu

Hulu stays in the dark side of domesticity business.

8:16 p.m.

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley Bring Their Mystery Series The Undoing to HBO

The limited run show is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known.

7:52 p.m.

An All-Star Voice Cast Will Lead Apple’s New Animated Series Central Park

From Loren Bouchard, the creator of Bob’s Burgers.

7:40 p.m.

10 Questions The Met Must Answer About James Levine

The Met Opera has fired its musical director amid allegations of sexual abuse. But they still have lots of explaining to do.

5:52 p.m.

Lynda Carter Didn’t Report Sexual Assault Due to Fear of Being Blacklisted

Of her alleged assailant, Carter says, “He’s already being done in.”

5:34 p.m.

Met Opera Fires Conductor James Levine After Sexual-Abuse Investigation

The Met found credible of Levine’s “sexually abusive and harassing conduct.”

4:45 p.m.

Finally, You Can Watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Wild Fish-Nun Party

The caretakers know how to throw a good cookout.

4:30 p.m.

Kelly Marie Tran Actually Bites Domhnall Gleeson in Deleted Last Jedi Scene

Wouldn’t we all take a snap at Hux if we could?

3:40 p.m.

Spring Movie Preview: Avengers, Isle of Dogs, More Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch

Here’s what to keep on your radar between fistfuls of Zyrtec.

3:37 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Implies Jane the Virgin Will End After Season 5

We’re going to need a minute.

3:14 p.m.

John Travolta’s Delayed Gotti Movie Gets a Summer Release

After being bumped from a December release, the movie will now open June 15.

2:54 p.m.

Nailed It Is the Cooking Show You Did Not Know You Needed

This Netflix series, hosted by Nicole Byer, finds the positive in total baking fails.