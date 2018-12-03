Not even Lorne Michaels’ officially enforced ban on laughing during Saturday Night Live auditions could stop Bill Hader’s natural, human reaction to anything Kate McKinnon does, as he explained today on Ellen. After laughing too hysterically during McKinnon’s set, the now-former SNL cast member was immediately removed from the audience, so as to not let on to the performer that people really enjoyed her material. That’s why, to this very day, Kate McKinnon has no idea she’s funny. Sad really, but that’s tradition for you.