Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Production Company Implements Inclusion Riders

Pearl Street Films announced their plan on the heels of a similar decision by Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: Oh No!

Another week of UnREAL, another week where I don’t really know what essential honesty is.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: Fake Cash, Real Pearls

Three episodes in, Good Girls nails a very tricky (and very funny) hour.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants To Host The 2019 Oscars… On One Condition

“I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that… As long as I get a pay check.”

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Bill Hader Got Kicked Out of Kate McKinnon’s SNL Audition for Laughing Too Hard

Probably that Ellen impression got him. It’s pretty good.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Theater Review: Why I Can’t Accept Admissions

The audience is manipulated toward cringe-inducing reactions.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Billie’s Idol

Wait, did Vanderpump Rules just give the world a really good lesson about consent?

Yesterday at 9:55 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: A Death in the Family

This isn’t a show where happiness ever lasts long.

Yesterday at 9:07 p.m.

The Room’s Tommy Wiseau Auditions for All the Different Jokers

Why? So serious?

Yesterday at 8:42 p.m.

Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon Little Fires Everywhere Series Goes To Hulu

Hulu stays in the dark side of domesticity business.

Yesterday at 8:16 p.m.

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley Bring Their Mystery Series The Undoing to HBO

The limited run show is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known.

Yesterday at 7:52 p.m.

An All-Star Voice Cast Will Lead Apple’s New Animated Series Central Park

From Loren Bouchard, the creator of Bob’s Burgers.

Yesterday at 7:40 p.m.

10 Questions The Met Must Answer About James Levine

The Met Opera has fired its musical director amid allegations of sexual abuse. But they still have lots of explaining to do.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Lynda Carter Didn’t Report Sexual Assault Due to Fear of Being Blacklisted

Of her alleged assailant, Carter says, “He’s already being done in.”

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Met Opera Fires Conductor James Levine After Sexual-Abuse Investigation

The Met found credible of Levine’s “sexually abusive and harassing conduct.”

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

Finally, You Can Watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Wild Fish-Nun Party

The caretakers know how to throw a good cookout.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Kelly Marie Tran Actually Bites Domhnall Gleeson in Deleted Last Jedi Scene

Wouldn’t we all take a snap at Hux if we could?

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

Spring Movie Preview: Avengers, Isle of Dogs, More Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch

Here’s what to keep on your radar between fistfuls of Zyrtec.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Implies Jane the Virgin Will End After Season 5

We’re going to need a minute.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

John Travolta’s Delayed Gotti Movie Gets a Summer Release

After being bumped from a December release, the movie will now open June 15.