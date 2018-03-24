Like baby, baby, baby, yikes. Bill Hader is a very funny guy, and he’s also a very open guy, so when a Watch What Happens Live caller begged him to explain the worst guest he ever encountered during his SNL years, he didn’t revert back to his Midwestern charm and change the subject. It was, loud and proud, J-U-S-T-I-N B-I-E-B-E-R. “He was in a bad place,” Hader explained, with former SNL-er Jay Pharaoh in full agreement. “Maybe he’s in a better place, but then, it was rough … he seemed exhausted or he was at the end of a rope.” Also, Kanye West apparently yanked a guy once. What is this, Studio 6B?