Vulture Investigates: Who Bit Beyoncé’s Face?

One night in December, someone who shall remain nameless (mostly because we don’t know they are — more on that later) had the audacity to bite Beyoncé’s face. Tiffany Haddish first dropped hints about Bey-bite-gate to Vulture in an interview, and then spilled the rest of the tea to GQ. An actress “bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish told the mag, recounting the after-party for a Jay-Z concert in Inglewood. Originally thought to have just aggressively flirted with Jay-Z, it turns out the mystery woman bit Beyoncé, continued to pop up throughout the party, and even told told Tiffany Haddish to stop dancing.

When our friends at the Cut looked into this matter, they compiled a list of celebs at the Inglewood after party: Rihanna was there, as well as James Franco, French Montana, Queen Latifah, G-Eazy, Diddy, Sara Foster, Jen Meyer, and Sanaa Lathan. Let’s narrow this down: Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Foster, and Lathan are actresses. Rihanna is Rihanna, and Queen Latifah is Queen Latifah — friends don’t just go around biting friends’ faces and telling Tiffany Haddish to stop dancing!

So that leaves Foster and Lathan, the two names the Cut floated as potential culprits. Foster played Jen Clark in the CW’s 90210, and most recently starred on VH1’s Barely Famous. Lathan starred in Love and Basketball, Brown Sugar, and the Best Man movies. A few other names have floated around — namely, Jennifer Lawrence — who looks to have been in New York City (busy maybe getting back together with Darren Aronofsky) when the alleged face-biting occurred, so Vulture will happily clear J.Law’s name.

Barring a few more Chrissy Teigen tweets (“I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she …. is the worst,” Teigen posted), we can’t give you a definitive answer. However, consider this: Only one of these women was dubbed “too turnt” in the Shade Room’s Instagram caption of a video from the party shortly after. Which one?

Vulture can’t close this case, but at least we have a solid lead. We await any anonymous tipsters (including and especially gossip blogger Quincy Jones).