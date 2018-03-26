Vulture Investigates: Who Bit Beyoncé’s Face?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

One night in December of 2017, someone who shall remain nameless (mostly because we don’t know they are — more on that later) had the audacity to bite Beyoncé’s face. Tiffany Haddish first dropped hints about Bey-bite-gate to Vulture in an interview, and then spilled the rest of the tea to GQ. An actress “bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish told the mag, recounting the after-party for a Jay-Z concert in Inglewood on December 22. Originally thought to have just been aggressively flirting with Jay-Z, it turns out the mystery woman bit Beyoncé, continued to pop up throughout the party, and even told Tiffany Haddish to stop dancing.

When our friends at the Cut looked into this matter, they compiled a list of celebs at the Inglewood after-party: Rihanna was there, as were James Franco, French Montana, Queen Latifah, G-Eazy, Diddy, Sara Foster, Jen Meyer, and Sanaa Lathan. Let’s narrow this down: Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Foster, and Lathan are actresses. Rihanna is Rihanna, and Queen Latifah is Queen Latifah — friends don’t just go around biting friends’ faces and telling Tiffany Haddish to stop dancing!

So that leaves Foster and Lathan, the two names the Cut floated as potential culprits. Foster played Jen Clark in the CW’s 90210, and most recently starred on VH1’s Barely Famous. Lathan starred in Love and Basketball, Brown Sugar, and the Best Man movies. A few other names have floated around — namely, Jennifer Lawrence — who looks to have been in New York City (busy maybe getting back together with Darren Aronofsky) when the alleged face-biting occurred, so Vulture will happily clear J.Law’s name.

Barring a few more Chrissy Teigen tweets (“I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she …. is the worst,” Teigen posted), we can’t give you a definitive answer. However, consider this: Sanaa Lathan was definitely at the Jay-Z concert, as evidenced by her own Twitter.

Something else to consider: Lathan has been spotted with French Montana before (as evidence in the 2015 Instagram below), so it’s likely that she was at the after-party.

Vulture can’t close this case, but at least we have a solid lead. We await any anonymous tipsters (including and especially gossip blogger Quincy Jones).

Update: Sara Foster has addressed the Beyoncé bite accusation on her Instagram:

She knows what she did A post shared by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

And then, in a series of posts to her Instagram Story:

Photo: Instagram/Sara Foster

Photo: Instagram/Sara Foster

After her earlier hints, Chrissy Teigen seems to have finally found out who the culprit is. The Beyoncé biter was a surprise to her:

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

*gets dragged into basement* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Lathan has yet to address the bite rumors on her own Instagram (although the comments on her recent photos are a mess). Again, Quincy Jones: We are all ears.