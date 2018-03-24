Black Panther is Officially the Biggest Superhero Film Ever

If you still haven’t seen Black Panther, you might actually be the only one. The Hollywood Reporter is confirming that the film has surpassed The Avengers for highest grossing superhero film of all time in North America. Though that number is not adjusted for inflation, the film has become one of only seven films ever to gross more that $600 million.

And the numbers only get more impressive internationally, with the film raking in $1.2 billion dollars so far, it’s predicted to dethrone Iron Man by Sunday. And it’s currently right on the tail of The Avengers which stands at $1.5 billion. This is even more impressive considering the film was made with only $200 million dollars and features an almost entirely black cast, something that has previously been seen as unprofitable in Hollywood. Wow, turns out sometimes Hollywood executives are very wrong.