To think Ryan Coogler relegated the iconic Uncle M’Butu to a mere deleted scene in Black Panther. Look at this guy! All he wants to do is hang out and grill some baby lion’s meat burgers with his pals in Djalia — his warrior wife may or may not have killed him after he suggested she try on some wigs in the bedroom — but his in-laws aren’t exactly thrilled by the thought of his eternal presence. We mean, can you blame M’Butu for being feisty every now and then? The poor guy never knows what time it is, it’s always purple.