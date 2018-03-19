Blink-182 Is Doing a Las Vegas Residency, Which Is Suspiciously Close to Area 51

Move over, Sir Elton! The kings of pop-punk are here to reign … for exactly two-and-a-half weeks and no longer! Blink-182 has announced a short residency in Las Vegas this year, promising to rock out to “a mix of their generation defining classics and all of their latest hits” at the Palms Casino Resort beginning on May 26. And, no, to answer the question you likely clicked on this link to get intel on — Tom DeLonge will not be present for the residency, but Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba will. How unfortunate, as we’re sure noted alien enthusiast DeLonge would have loved performing so close to such a highly classified portion of remote land in the Silver State.